Frontier Broadens Broadband Customer Base In Connecticut

Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its fiber-optic network in Connecticut.

The company expects to add 280,000 customers to its high-speed broadband service by the end of the year.

Installation of the network will be done throughout the summer as part of a multi-year expansion by the company.

A spokesperson for Frontier said the service will provide consumers with downloads and uploads up to 25 times faster than what other cable television companies offer.

Installation is already underway in dozens of cities and towns across the state, including Bridgeport, New Haven and West Haven.