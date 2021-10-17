-
Democrats who control the Connecticut General Assembly have started rolling out the bills they hope to pass this year. They include a $15-an-hour minimum…
Some Connecticut lawmakers are looking for ways to preserve net neutrality, the Obama-era rules that banned telecommunications companies from interfering…
Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says he’s against a proposal to build an MGM Resorts casino in Bridgeport.The Norwalk Democrat says he…
The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Connecticut Senate say they’ve reached an agreement to share control of their chamber. This comes after both…
A new report finds Connecticut’s old roads and bridges cost motorists more than $5 billion each year.The report was released on Tuesday by TRIP, a…
The Connecticut House of Representatives joined the state Senate on Monday in unanimously approving a bill to provide more transparent billing and…