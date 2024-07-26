CT Senate Democrats claim embezzled money returned to GOP creates unfair advantage

Connecticut Senate Democrats want state election officials to restrict how Republicans use $161,000 in stolen funds returned to a GOP political action committee.

They say the money would give Senate Republicans an unfair advantage in this year’s election.

The money is from GOP political action campaign funds embezzled more than six years ago by a former top aide to Senate Republicans.

Senate Democrats have filed a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Bob Duff said it might violate state campaign regulations.

“The Senate Democrats argue that money can be used, but it should be used over four election cycles at least, and that's what we are asking the state election enforcement to do,” he said.

“Basically, this is tainted money which really was somebody else’s money. It was raised under completely different leadership. It was done at a different time with different senators. And we argue it's okay to use, but it shouldn’t be used in one election cycle.”

Senate GOP Minority Leader Stephen Harding has said they are following SEEC rules and regulations, which has allowed them to set up a new political action committee. He said Senate Republican campaigns have been at a significant disadvantage for years because of the embezzlement.

Former Senate GOP counsel John Cronin admitted stealing more than $248,000 from the Senate Republican Leadership Committee between 2014 and 2018.

He paid back the money after serving a three-year prison sentence.