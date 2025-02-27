CT explores new legislation for AI regulation

Connecticut lawmakers will consider a bill that would create regulations for using artificial intelligence within the state.

The General Law Committee reviewed Senate Bill 2, ‘An Act Concerning Artificial Intelligence, which would focus on transparency and accountability. The General Law Committee held a public hearing Thursday to discuss the bill, followed by a hearing.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff and Senator James Maroney said the bill is a priority this legislative session. Maroney said it’s important that the state approach AI development with thoughtful regulation. He said the goal is to balance innovation with responsibility. Maroney said it's important that there is transparency about how the government uses AI.

“We’re looking at AI in three ways: protect, promote and empower,” Maroney said.

In 2022, the state launched the Connecticut Artificial Intelligence Working Group. It's a task force researching ways to create a legislative framework for using AI within the state. Maroney said a concern has been about the use of algorithms to make decisions about programs. The focus is ensuring the use is ethical and equitable and avoiding "algorithmic discrimination."

“We want to put broad guardrails in on automated decision making. Just saying, transparency, you have a right to know if AI is being used to make an important decision about your life,” Maroney said.

Duff said the bill is not meant to curtail technology but to create laws that protect consumers. He said it's the state’s responsibility to create laws to protect its residents from its harmful impacts.

“What we’re looking to do is to make sure that we have guardrails and parameters around a technology that continues to grow,” Duff said.

The bill explores training for Connecticut's workforce to use artificial intelligence while establishing regulations. It would also establish regulations to criminalize the creation of non-consensual intimate images.