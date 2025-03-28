CT Republicans call for an inspector general to investigate state corruption

Connecticut’s Republican minority is calling for an independent inspector general to investigate alleged corruption in state government.

Representative Vincent Candelora said an independent inspector general is needed to investigate the alleged misuse of state funds by administrators in the state colleges and universities system, which was reported in a recent state audit.

“We had hoped that the government oversight committee recently created in the Capitol would have given the proper review of those audits and the proper pushback,” he said.

“Sadly, that hasn’t happened. That is why we are here today calling for an inspector general for the state of Connecticut,” Candelora said

Bod Duff, the state Senate Democratic Majority Leader, responded that the state does not need an inspector general.

“Connecticut already has auditors of public accounts, and we prosecute anytime that we see anything that is going wrong, or we investigate it,” he said.

"Basically, I think the Republicans are looking for corruption in government, but they should get a subscription to the Washington Post. I’m happy to buy it for them if they want, to see all the corruption that is happening in Washington D.C. right now.” Duff said,

Republicans have introduced legislation for an inspector general for the past two years and failed to get Democratic support.