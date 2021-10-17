-
Barney the bull had been on the run for three months on Long Island until he was finally found in Moriches this week.An animal rescue advocate from New…
-
Hundreds of sea turtles from Massachusetts that have washed up on Long Island’s shores this season are in intensive care at regional rescue…
-
Mystic Aquarium is among the Connecticut attractions reopening this week. The aquarium has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Safety and…
-
A state investigation in January uncovered severe neglect of chickens, cows and dogs at a family farm in Suffield, Connecticut. Now the state wants to…
-
The public has until midnight Monday to weigh in on whether Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut should be permitted to import five beluga whales from an…
-
An animal rights group staged a protest at a small dairy farm in Riverhead, Long Island, on Sunday.The Hamptons Vegans say the protestors outside of…
-
Shrews have an unusual way of surviving the winter: they temporarily shrink. Now scientists, including one from Stony Brook University, have turned their…
-
Connecticut State Police announced that their K-9 German Shepherd Brutus will now have his own protective vest.He’s the fourth state police dog to receive…
-
It’s been five years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Catherine Violet Hubbard was one of 20 children killed,…
-
Is extinction forever? A Yale researcher is asking that question as she works to revive a type of giant tortoise that used to be found in the Galapagos.If…