Fairfield beware: Bears abound

Animal control officers are warning homeowners in Fairfield County, Connecticut, to bear-proof their homes. This comes after a bear killed two chickens at a residence in New Canaan.

Officials said a chicken coop was damaged and broken into sometime in the evening on November 6. Authorities concluded that the culprit was a bear based on the damage to wires and nearby bear scat.

Animal control officer Allyson Halm told Hearst Connecticut Media that bears will be looking to store up on food and energy as winter approaches.

There have been multiple bear sightings in the area, and near the town’s border in Wilton. The department reminded residents to secure their loose garbage, chicken coops and beehives.