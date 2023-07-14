Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter volunteers call conditions unhealthy and unsafe

Volunteers claim conditions at the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter are unhealthy and unsafe.

The shelter operates within the town’s Department of Public Safety.

Feces-filled cages, urine-soaked blankets, mold and sewage backups are just some of the issues volunteers like Kathleen Kocher have tried to bring to the town’s attention.

“It’s sad to say, but the animals are not a priority," Kocher said. "They don’t vote, and they don’t spend money. So they’re out of sight and out of mind."

However, shelter officials shared the results of a recent inspection by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, which passed in every category. Kocher called it ridiculous.

Linda Klampful is the shelter’s former supervisor, who was moved to another department. She says the allocated budget is just not enough.

“They gave no support. The shelter is like the bottom of the barrel for the town of Brookhaven. It’s not a warehouse. These are creatures that need to be cared for."

Volunteers say they finally heard back from the town this week, but plan to voice their concerns at an upcoming town meeting.

The Town of Brookhaven has yet to respond to WSHU's request for comment.