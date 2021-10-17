-
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:New York state voided all vaccine appointments made using an unauthorized website, because the…
Starting March 19, Access Health CT will hold a new special open enrollment to make sure uninsured Connecticut residents can get health care coverage…
The Board of Directors for Connecticut’s Health Insurance Exchange met on Thursday to discuss the latest plans for the upcoming open enrollment period.Ann…
The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says regardless of what happens with the Obamacare repeal effort in Washington, rates and plans have…
The CEO of Access Health Connecticut is warning that individual plans may no longer be available in the state’s health insurance exchange next year.At a…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the states that refuse to expand Medicaid under Obamacare could see hospitals close. Malloy spoke on Tuesday at a…
Connecticut’s state health care exchange announced on Thursday that more than 208,000 people signed up during its first open enrollment period. That’s…
Monday is the deadline to register for Connecticut’s health care exchange – the state’s insurance program that’s part of the Affordable Care Act. WSHU’s…
On Thursday Connecticut opened the first storefront in the nation to help people sign-up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The…
More than 96 percent of people who voluntarily filled out a survey after signing up for Connecticut’s health care exchange said they were satisfied with…