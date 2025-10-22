CT residents receive notices warning of big 2026 ACA premium hikes

Connecticut residents with health coverage through Access Health CT, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, began to receive notices this week that their premiums would significantly increase next year.

Recipients have been advised by state officials not to immediately sign up for the renewals.

Residents should hold off because the increases might change if Congress and the White House make a deal to renew federal subsidies scheduled to expire this year, Governor Ned Lamont said at Access Health CT’s headquarters in Hartford on Tuesday.

“Even though you are able to sign up right now, you know, wait, maybe another month. I think you’ll have much better insight into whether Washington is able to get its act together or not,” he said.

Premiums for some plans could increase as much as $2,000 a month if the federal enhanced premium tax credits are allowed to expire, said James Michel, CEO of Access Health CT.

“That is $23,220 more for the health insurance, almost a 300% increase over this year,” he said.

Open enrollment for ACA plans begins on November 1 and continues through December 15 for coverage that starts on January 1.