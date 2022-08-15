Proposed 2023 health insurance rate hikes in Connecticut faces bipartisan opposition

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Connecticut have urged state regulators to reject double-digit premium rate hikes sought by health insurers on the state’s Obamacare exchange for next year.

“It is clear that Connecticut residents, individuals in the individual market, small groups, small businesses, cannot afford increases as high as 24% on average,” said state Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat.

These hikes are some of the steepest in the country. “Our neighboring state of Rhode Island does not see increases higher than 10%. Massachusetts 15% or less," he said. "Sixteen states show plans that are lowering their rates.”

Republicans, including state Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, also urged rejection.

“These proposed rate increases are staggering and infuriating,” Kelly said.

Aetna, ConnectiCare, Oxford/UnitedHealthCare and Anthem are the insurers that have requested 2023 increases to the cost of their individual health plans on Access Health CT, the state’s Obamacare exchange.

The state insurance department is expected to issue a decision on the rate hikes in September.