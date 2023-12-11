CT residents are running out of time to enroll in health care for 2024

Connecticut residents are running out of time to enroll in health care plans for the new year.

State officials say now is the time to use Access Health CT’s website to compare plans and enroll in coverage.

State Office of Health Strategy Director Deidre Gifford said only 5% of the state is uninsured, putting Connecticut in 12th place in the country for states with the most residents insured.

“We're doing well on coverage in Connecticut, we've got a lot of affordable options,” Gifford said. “If you're one of those people in Connecticut who doesn't have health insurance, please check out your options through Access Health Connecticut.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s proud of the work the state has done to get residents insured.

“We have one of the best healthcare systems in the country, but it only works if you can take advantage of it, if you can afford it, and it's accessible,” Lamont said.

Health care plans expire every year, so even if you aren't changing your plan, it’s important to make sure you’ve reenrolled for continued coverage.

Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage beginning on Jan. 1, or Jan. 15 for coverage beginning on Feb. 1.