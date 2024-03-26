2024 Long Island Elections

-
Democrats have clinched a key seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with Tom Suozzi’s special election win in New York. The narrow Republican majority in the House will shrink even further after Suozzi takes office.
New Yorkers head to the polls for Tuesday’s special election. The tight race is a toss-up between Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip in a district viewed nationally as a bellwether.
The special election to replace George Santos in New York’s 3rd congressional district could narrow the Republican majority in the U.S. House. The tight race is a toss-up between Republican Mazi Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi, and will likely hinge on voter turnout on Tuesday.