Some congressional candidates are campaigning on a rare credential: military experience

For Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), his U.S. Navy service is a central part of his reelection campaign. It’s how he introduced himself in a recent campaign ad. On lawn signs, the “o” in his name contains the silhouette of a saluting officer.

The Republican congressman is running for New York’s first congressional district on eastern Long Island, the seat he has held since last year.

He said veterans can make great public servants because the military teaches self-sacrifice and trains troops to put their personal agendas aside to accomplish a larger goal.

“That certainly was my training, that you put your ship and your shipmate before yourself,” LaLota said. “And the more time one has in that culture —that selfless culture, that pride-in-country culture — I think the more successful that individual can be in serving government, whether it's an appointed role or an elected role.”

In the eras of World War II and Vietnam, military service was a common resume line for candidates. In 1973, about 75% of Congress had served. But as the military evolved into an all-volunteer force, that number dwindled to one-third.

Several programs that nurture veterans with political aspirations are trying to change that.

“Folks that are in the U.S. military are some of the most highly trained, capable people in the world,” explained Steven Lux about Syracuse University’s Veterans Program for Politics and Civic Engagement. Lux is the executive director of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. “The amount of money that we invest — appropriately, I would argue — in our military, you just don’t want it to go to waste in a way,” Lux said. “So if they have the passion and inclination, then let's just give them a little bit more training so they can participate in public life.”

Over the course of several weeks, the program teaches veterans about how campaigns work, how to fundraise and how to define themselves for voters. They also learn ways to translate their military service into public service.

“The idea is to take the mystery out of what it takes to run for office,” Lux said.

Lux said some veterans are naturally suited to elected office because they can be resilient team players and leaders. They offer unique perspectives on issues like public safety, national security and veterans’ benefits.

But often, they come to the program very green, politically.

“Step number one is actually figuring out what party you're in,” Lux said. “A lot of the military folks walk in the door, and they say, ‘Well, I'm really more of a moderate. I'd like to be an independent.’ It's a very, very hard thing to do, to run as an independent.”

The Syracuse University program has graduated about 250 candidates since it started about five years ago.

LaLota said his Navy service is a signal to voters about his priorities.

“I do rely upon my service to tell voters, especially those who don't know me, who I am and what I'm about — not only in a rearview mirror looking way… but more importantly, a forward-looking view on how they can predict what I would do,” LaLota said.

LaLota’s Democratic challenger is former CNN anchor, John Avlon, whose campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment. But Avlon has said that no matter LaLota’s history, he’s too extreme to stay in office.