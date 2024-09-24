© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The New York Times' reports potential ethics violation by D'Esposito

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 24, 2024 at 3:43 PM EDT
Office of Rep. Anthony D'Esposito

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) may have violated ethics rules, according to an investigation by The New York Times. The first-term Republican congressman called the allegations of political patronage “tabloid garbage.”

D'Esposito hired his fiancé's daughter and a second woman with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to the report.

The House code of conduct prohibits members of Congress from employing close relatives.

In a statement, D’Esposito called The New York Times reporting a “slimy, partisan 'hit piece' designed to distract Long Islanders from Democrats’ failing record on border security, the economy, and foreign policy," adding that his personal life has never interfered with his office.

A spokesperson for the House Ethics Committee declined to comment on whether it would open an investigation.

The fourth district seat that D'Esposito currently occupies has been targeted by Democrats as one they'd like to flip in the upcoming November elections.

_
Tags
Long Island News Anthony D'EspositoEthics2024 Long Island Elections
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio