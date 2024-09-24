'The New York Times' reports potential ethics violation by D'Esposito

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) may have violated ethics rules, according to an investigation by The New York Times. The first-term Republican congressman called the allegations of political patronage “tabloid garbage.”

D'Esposito hired his fiancé's daughter and a second woman with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to the report.

The House code of conduct prohibits members of Congress from employing close relatives.

In a statement, D’Esposito called The New York Times reporting a “slimy, partisan 'hit piece' designed to distract Long Islanders from Democrats’ failing record on border security, the economy, and foreign policy," adding that his personal life has never interfered with his office.

A spokesperson for the House Ethics Committee declined to comment on whether it would open an investigation.

The fourth district seat that D'Esposito currently occupies has been targeted by Democrats as one they'd like to flip in the upcoming November elections.