Suffolk County approves sales tax hike for water infrastructure

Suffolk County has voted “yes” on passing Proposition 2, which will create a fund to improve and expand the county's sewer and septic systems and remove nitrogen pollution from the area’s ground and surface water. The restoration projects will be funded through a one-eighth of a percent sales tax increase.

County Executive Ed Romaine called Prop 2 the most important measure that voters have ever taken on a ballot in generations in an opinion editorial piece for Riverhead Local.

“Its passage ensures our environment will grow stronger and protect the way of life that is a cornerstone of Suffolk County,” Romaine wrote. “This is not a political issue. It affects every present — and future — resident of Suffolk County and beyond.”

In addition to improving the county's water system, Prop 2 will restore polluted local bays and harbors. Rust and brown tides, plus harmful algae, have forced beach closures each season.

According to supporters, the proposition will also improve the quality of life for many county residents by creating job opportunities and affordable housing.

“You can’t put an affordable workplace housing up, you can’t put any assistance out without sewers,” Suffolk County Legislator Dominick Thorne said in an interview with WSHU in October. “You certainly can’t have restaurants. You are talking about job creation and affordable housing creation.”

Opponents of the proposal are skeptical of whether the restoration projects will happen at all, citing previous administrations diverting sewer funding for other expenses.