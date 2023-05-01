WSHU podcast nominated for Peabody Award

The 83rd Annual Peabody Nominees have been announced, and WSHU’s Still Newtown podcast has been nominated for the prestigious Peabody Award by unanimous vote from the Board of Jurors.

According to their website, the Peabody Awards “honor excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day.”

Still Newtown is an 11-part podcast series hosted by WSHU Reporter Davis Dunavin that chronicles the life of the Sandy Hook community a decade after the shooting. Insightfully reported and deeply researched, the podcast reveals a community’s strength and resilience since the tragic losses.

WSHU’s Still Newtown is up against eight other finalists in the Podcast and Radio category, including national programs such as This American Life and On the Media. The final winners from all categories will be announced on May 9, and the awards presentation ceremony will take place on June 11 in Los Angeles.

“We are exceptionally proud of the Peabody nomination,” said Terry Sheridan, WSHU’s senior director of news and education. “Davis and his team worked incredibly hard to tell this story with great sensitivity, empathy and accuracy.”

WSHU Reporter Davis Dunavin, who conceived and executed the project, said "I'm honored and humbled by this nomination. This series stood on the strength of the many voices from Newtown who shared their personal stories, and I'm glad I could help them be heard. This nomination is a testament to their bravery and perseverance."

In addition to Davis, Cindy Carpien edited the podcast, and Jon Pinnow was responsible for sound design. Sabrina Garone worked as a producer, and the podcast employed a team of fact-checkers and production assistants from Sacred Heart University, Stony Brook University, and Yale University.