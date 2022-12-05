WSHU launches podcast chronicling 10 years since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

On Monday, Dec. 5, WSHU Public Radio, in media partnership with The Newtown Bee, launched an 11-part podcast series called Still Newtown, chronicling the life of the Newtown, Connecticut community a decade after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Insightfully reported and deeply researched, the podcast reveals a community’s strength and resilience since the tragic loss of 20 children and six educators. Outsiders have sought to tell the story of this tragedy. Still Newtown seeks to elevate local voices and allow the people of Newtown to tell their own stories.

The podcast was created by veteran WSHU reporter Davis Dunavin, who covered the Sandy Hook shooting 10 years ago when he was the editor of Newtown Patch. The series will feature 11 episodes, each interwoven with interviews and first-hand accounts of Newtown residents including former Sandy Hook students who were present that day, grieving parents who lost their children, and faith leaders who helped guide their community.

Listen to the full podcast here.

A full list of the episode descriptions can be found below:



"In the Midst of That Morning" : In a preamble to our series, we remember the day with survivors who are now freshmen in college and a mother who lost her young daughter.

: In a preamble to our series, we remember the day with survivors who are now freshmen in college and a mother who lost her young daughter. "Please Care About This" : Two young former Sandy Hook students grow into advocates against gun violence when they are old enough to know how.

: Two young former Sandy Hook students grow into advocates against gun violence when they are old enough to know how. The Isle of Skoo : A puppet show about a six-year-old lighthouse keeper allows a mother to keep her son’s memory alive and help other children deal with complicated emotions.

: A puppet show about a six-year-old lighthouse keeper allows a mother to keep her son’s memory alive and help other children deal with complicated emotions. Squeezing the Lemon : Sandy Hook students went back to the classroom a month after the tragedy. Trauma specialists and experts stepped in to help.

: Sandy Hook students went back to the classroom a month after the tragedy. Trauma specialists and experts stepped in to help. Three Words : A Sandy Hook victim wrote a message on his family’s chalkboard. It helped his mother create a school program that’s used around the world.

: A Sandy Hook victim wrote a message on his family’s chalkboard. It helped his mother create a school program that’s used around the world. "To Be Humble, To Be Kind" : A father and daughter bond over music after the death of a beloved family member.

: A father and daughter bond over music after the death of a beloved family member. Not Defined by One Day : The tragedy is undeniably central to Newtown’s history, and the town will be forever associated with the name “Sandy Hook.” But Newtowners want you to know they are not solely defined by that day.

: The tragedy is undeniably central to Newtown’s history, and the town will be forever associated with the name “Sandy Hook.” But Newtowners want you to know they are not solely defined by that day. "What You Say Will Live Forever" : How do you cover a story like Sandy Hook or Robb Elementary? What role should journalists play? A journalist who covered both tragedies offers a sobering perspective.

: How do you cover a story like Sandy Hook or Robb Elementary? What role should journalists play? A journalist who covered both tragedies offers a sobering perspective. "Tell All Your Friends That I Am Kind" : A grieving mother created an animal sanctuary to honor her animal-loving daughter.

: A grieving mother created an animal sanctuary to honor her animal-loving daughter. How the Light Gets In : Many Newtowners turned to their faith leaders after the tragedy. One became a prison chaplain to work on rehabilitation. Another postponed retirement to see the community through another few years.

: Many Newtowners turned to their faith leaders after the tragedy. One became a prison chaplain to work on rehabilitation. Another postponed retirement to see the community through another few years. Sacred Soil: Newtown received a staggering number of gifts from around the world. They cremated them and now that “sacred soil” is part of Newtown’s permanent memorial to the tragedy.

All episodes are available for download and are accessible on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms. The series is supported in part by a grant from CT Humanities.