New York’s public media stations are building a statewide network

A dozen public media newsrooms across New York state have joined forces to form the New York Public News Network (NYPNN).

WSHU Public Radio is now part of a stronger team to enhance collaboration and information sharing. By coordinating editorial planning, sharing digital, audio and video stories, the NYPNN aims to offer deeper, more relevant coverage, reduce overlap, and feature the broadest possible range of diverse voices that make the Empire State special and unique.

“Collaboration is how journalism works today,” said Terry Sheridan, WSHU’s interim co-station manager. “We are stronger working together to report on stories around issues like racial justice, housing insecurity, Indigenous populations, veterans, and our changing environment. And WSHU’s Long Island coverage is key.”

Sheridan said the collaboration also gives undergraduate and graduate student interns and fellows — mostly from Sacred Heart University and Stony Brook University, which are home to its Connecticut flagship station and WSHU’s Long Island Bureau, respectively — the opportunity to continue to work with stations and be heard on-air throughout the state. WSHU is already a pipeline for emerging public radio journalists in the New England News Collaborative and nationwide.

The following public media stations are part of this initiative:

WAER, Syracuse

WAMC, Albany

WBFO, Buffalo

WJFF (Radio Catskill), Liberty

WMHT, Albany

WNYC, New York City

WRVO, Oswego

WSHU, Connecticut/Long Island

WSKG, Vestal

WSLU (North Country Public Radio), Canton

WLIW, Long Island

WXXI, Rochester

Our stations understand the significance of collaboration and sharing among its member newsrooms to maximize reporting efficiency and provide New Yorkers with a comprehensive understanding of major stories across the state, from climate change to policing, health care and gun rights. The effort builds on the work of Karen DeWitt, who has covered state government and politics for all the stations from the Capitol Bureau in Albany since 1990.

“It’s so important to keep our listeners all across New York informed about what goes on at the Capitol and to explain how it impacts their daily lives — this new collaboration builds on that work,” DeWitt said.

A representative from each member station participates in a weekly meeting to share insights on statewide significance of locally produced stories to actively find ways and opportunities for targeted statewide collaboration throughout the week. The originating station retains editorial control over shared content, while the receiving station may edit content to fit its broadcast needs. To meet ethical journalism standards, a correction policy is outlined, ensuring swift corrections for inaccuracies and proper communication with other stations.

About the New York Public News Network (NYPNN)

The NYPNN is a collaborative effort among 12 public media newsrooms in New York. By sharing resources, coordinating editorial planning, and addressing issues of statewide importance, the NYPNN aims to enhance the overall quality and reach of news coverage, providing New Yorkers with a more comprehensive understanding of the diverse stories shaping their communities and the state.

About WSHU Public Radio

WSHU is a group of not-for-profit, member-supported radio stations, owned and operated by Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT, that brings the best in public broadcasting to over 250,000 radio listeners and digital listeners in Connecticut and Long Island. Its classical music program Sunday Baroque is syndicated and heard on over 200 stations nationwide. All programming is available for streaming at www.wshu.org and for broadcast on 13 radio frequencies.

