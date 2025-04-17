A message from WSHU’s GM about federal funding

On April 28, the White House plans to send a request to Congress to rescind federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It's a decision that many of us in public media—and many who value it—had hoped would never come. More on that decision is available here from NPR.

I'm sharing this for two important reasons:

First, to reassure you that WSHU remains steadfast in our mission: delivering fact-based journalism, thoughtful storytelling, and inspiring music and cultural programming across all our platforms.

Second, to ask for your help. Now, more than ever, we need you to stand with us—through your donations, your voice, and your advocacy. Whether it’s by making a generous gift, becoming a Sustaining Member, or simply sharing why public radio matters to you, every action helps strengthen WSHU’s future.

The power to keep WSHU strong, independent, and fully funded now lies in your hands.

WSHU receives approximately 6% of its revenue in direct support from federal funding through the CPB, but there are other ramifications with syndicated programming, satellite systems and more that are still to be fully determined. At the same time, corporate underwriting has begun to soften amid ongoing concerns about the economy and financial markets.

You are the “public” in public radio.

A Pew Research poll last month found that overall, 20% of U.S. adults say they regularly get news from NPR, and 21% say the same about PBS. The poll also found that a plurality of Americans support federal funding for public media.

Now is the time to stand with us.

It is my greatest privilege as General Manager to know our listeners are generous, passionate, and unwavering in their belief in public service media. We here at WSHU never take for granted what our donors and listeners do for us.

Thank you for your continued trust and consideration.

Warmly,

Brad Dancer

General Manager, WSHU Public Radio