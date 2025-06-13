WSHU wins multiple prestigious journalism awards

FAIRFIELD, CT – WSHU Public Radio was named "Best Radio News Station" by The Press Club of Long Island, the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, at their awards ceremony on June 5th.

In addition, WSHU’s Off The Path was honored as Best Podcast. WSHU's special program Higher Ground also received a 2nd place award for Environmental Reporting. The 2025 Press Club of Long Island Media Awards recognize outstanding work in print, broadcast and online journalism.

WSHU was also recognized with three Folio Awards from the Fair Media Council at an award ceremony in Garden City, NY hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Maurice DuBois today. According to their website, the Fair Media Council Folio Awards are the Gold Standard for the Modern Media Landscape. Due to FMC’s rigorous judging process, earning a Folio is a prestigious award that puts winners on the A-List with the best in the industry

“Our news team works hard every day to serve our listeners with well-researched, insightful, and objective coverage of the important things happening in our community,” said Terry Sheridan, WSHU’s Senior Director of News and Education. “It is an honor—and so gratifying—when our work is recognized in such meaningful ways.”

The complete list of awards is as follows:

2025 Press Club of Long Island Media Awards

Best Radio News Station

Best Podcast: Off the Path

2nd place in Environmental Reporting: Higher Ground

Folio Awards from the Fair Media Council

Environmental & Sustainability Reporting – National, Audio

Higher Ground: Community Science is Special

J.D. Allen, Host; Sabrina Garone, Co-Host & Producer; Harriet Jones, Editor

May 1, 2024

Lifestyle & Entertainment Coverage – Local, Audio

“New York Made State Park Pools Free”

Eda Uzunlar, Reporter

Aug. 27, 2024

Health Innovations Reporting – Local, Audio

“LI Doctors Use AI To Help Veterans Suffering From Burn Pits”

Desiree D'Iorio, Reporter

Jan. 24, 2024