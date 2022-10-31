Where can you vote early on Long Island this week

Early voting began in New York on Saturday, despite a few glitches in Nassau County.

White voting at several sites slowed down because of communication issues between the iPads that are used to sign in and the printers that print ballots, voting didn’t stop at any location on Long Island.

Early voting will be available through Sunday, Nov. 6 before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Election officials say early voting is a more accessible option for voters who are far from their registered address or are unable to vote in person on Nov. 8. On Election Day, you can only vote at your registered polling location. But voters can cast a ballot early in-person at any of the early polling locations in their county of residence.

On Long Island, there are 27 designated locations in both Nassau and Suffolk, which you can find below. Early voting can also be done at the boards of election in both counties. Hours may vary by the polling site and the day that you choose to vote.

This year, there has been a significant increase in the number of early voting locations across Long Island. In 2021, there were 17 locations in Nassau and 12 in Suffolk.

Any voter who has been issued an absentee ballot is not permitted to cast a ballot during early voting site or on Election Day, but they can vote by affidavit ballot. If two ballots are cast, election officials will void the absentee ballot.

Check Long Island early voting locations:

