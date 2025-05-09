PGA to give away free Ryder Cup tickets to NY fans

The Professional Golfers' Association of America will randomly give away 3,000 complimentary tickets for this year‘s Ryder Cup to local golf fans and first responders.

Known as “The People’s Perk,” it will offset the price of a regular $750 ticket. More than 500,000 people have already registered to buy full-price tickets to attend the Ryder Cup on Long Island.

"The People's Perk is a special way for us to celebrate the unparalleled dedication and enthusiasm of the New York golf community by providing them with a memorable experience at the 2025 Ryder Cup," PGA of America President Don Rea Jr. said in a statement.

Fans have scrutinized the single ticket price tag. PGA of America’s championship director, Bryan Karns, told Golfchannel.com that the giveaway isn’t related to the criticism.

Over the next five months, fortunate fans will receive vouchers for two free tickets. The giveaway will last until the start of the event.

The Ryder Cup will be held from September 28 to 30 at the famous Black course at Bethpage State Park.