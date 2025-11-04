Former VP Dick Cheney has ties to CT, Long Island

Former Vice President Dick Cheney died last night from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. He was 84.

Cheney served in the George W. Bush administration between 2001 and 2009. He had previously served as Secretary of Defense in 1989 under the George H. W. Bush administration.

He attended Yale University with a full-ride scholarship in 1959 but dropped out a year later due to poor academic grades, according to NPR.

Cheney might be most remembered on Long Island for helping to eliminate funding for two advanced military aircraft, the A-6 Intruder and the F-14 Tomcat, at the end of the Cold War. As a result, more than 25,000 Long Islanders working for the Grumman facility in Calverton lost their jobs.

He was also vice president during the September 11th attacks on the Twin Towers, where 497 Long Islanders and 161 Connecticut residents perished.

He leaves behind two daughters and his wife, Lynne.