Long Island bowling business partners with veteran aid organization

A Long Island-based, family-owned bowling company is in the midst of its Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) fundraiser and has been leveraging Veterans Day to promote it.

BVL aims to improve the quality of life for veterans and active-duty military. According to its website, the charity has already aided more than 5.3 million veterans in its 83-year history.

Joseph LaSpina, vice president of Maple Family Centers, said he hopes they will reach their goal of $1 million by the end of this year.

“Our little family business has raised, as of today, about $950,000 for BVL. So we are well on our way. Hopefully, we're going to get it by the end of the year,” LaSpina said.

The company owns three bowling alleys in the Long Island area, including Maples Lanes in Rockville Centre and Coram Country Lanes in Coram.

LaSpina said there are plenty of ways for Long Islanders to help them reach their fundraising goal.

“One [way] is to visit one of our bowling centers and come contribute. We are always raising money for BVL in the centers. The other way [is] just go to bvl.org, that's their website.”

The Maple Family Centers just celebrated its 65th anniversary this past August with free bowling at all their locations for two weekends straight.