The surprising religious melting pot of Dura-Europos

David Dunavin / WSHU Tiles inspired by zodiac symbols and Roman mythology recovered from a synagogue in Dura-Europos, in present-day Syria.

The ancient Syrian city of Dura-Europos was attacked and then abandoned nearly 2000 years ago. Then, in 1922, archaeologists uncovered its sacred religious art. Much of it is housed at the Yale Art Gallery in New Haven. WSHU’s Davis Dunavin visited the gallery for the series Off the Path. He found artwork that shows how religions blended and overlapped in the ancient world.