In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
The surprising religious melting pot of Dura-Europos
The ancient Syrian city of Dura-Europos was attacked and then abandoned nearly 2000 years ago. Then, in 1922, archaeologists uncovered its sacred religious art. Much of it is housed at the Yale Art Gallery in New Haven. WSHU’s Davis Dunavin visited the gallery for the series Off the Path. He found artwork that shows how religions blended and overlapped in the ancient world.