How an ancient city was lost, found — and lost again
The Yale Art Gallery holds some treasures from an ancient city in Syria, where many religions flourished side by side, including a new one called Christianity. The city was attacked, abandoned, and then rediscovered by archeologists in the 1920s. But tragedy struck the city again, more recently, at the hands of terrorists.