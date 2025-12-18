© 2025 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

How an ancient city was lost, found — and lost again

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:04 PM EST
The Yale Art Gallery holds some treasures from an ancient city in Syria, where many religions flourished side by side, including a new one called Christianity. The city was attacked, abandoned, and then rediscovered by archeologists in the 1920s. But tragedy struck the city again, more recently, at the hands of terrorists.
