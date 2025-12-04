In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
At Yale's art gallery, you can see where Christian art began
It’s believed that some of the oldest preserved depictions of Jesus Christ are from a town in Syria, abandoned nearly 2,000 years ago. The paintings, on a rough stone wall, can be seen at the Yale Art Gallery in New Haven.