Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, in 2 or 3 installments, and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments, which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

At Yale's art gallery, you can see where Christian art began

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 4, 2025 at 1:27 PM EST

It’s believed that some of the oldest preserved depictions of Jesus Christ are from a town in Syria, abandoned nearly 2,000 years ago. The paintings, on a rough stone wall, can be seen at the Yale Art Gallery in New Haven.
Off the Path Mile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
