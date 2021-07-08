© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

She Heads A Long Island Police Community Group. Now She's Suing Police For Abuse.

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published July 8, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT
Suffolk County police
Elvert Barnes
/
Flickr
Suffolk County police

The president of the community group Cops N Kids Long Island is planning to file a lawsuit against Suffolk County Police for physical and verbal abuse.

Cindy O’Pharrow said she was at a graduation party in Dix Hills two weeks ago when a young man was shot. At the request of the man’s family, O’Pharrow tried to ride with him in the ambulance to the hospital. Instead, she said a Suffolk police officer yanked her from the ambulance and a police lieutenant verbally insulted her with profanity.

“I don't believe, had I been a white woman and especially if that was a white young man on that stretcher, I definitely would not have been treated the same way. I would have been treated with more respect,” O'Pharrow said.

O’Pharrow is asking for an independent investigation by an outside agency and a financial judgment. She is married to an NYPD detective and has been with Cops N Kids since 2017. She said the mission of Cops N Kids, to foster better relationships between police and youths, will not change.

Suffolk Police also announced an internal affairs investigation into the incident.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
