Suffolk Police Investigate Potential Police Misconduct Related To Graduation Party Shooting

An internal affairs investigation is underway into police misconduct related to a shooting at a Dix Hills graduation party on Long Island.

Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said he started the probe even though no formal complaint has been made.

He said the incident came to the department’s attention through outreach from members of the community. But Cameron declined to give any details of the allegations.

According to a police press release, on June 27 a 20-year-old man from West Babylon was shot at the party. He remains in stable condition.