Long Island News

Cuomo Extends Order Allowing Restaurants To Use Sidewalks, Streets For Outdoor Dining

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published July 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT
Restaurants on Long Island will be allowed to use sidewalks and designated space in streets for dining through next June.

That’s after the governor extended his executive order, which has been in place statewide since last summer during the pandemic.

The extended order gives restaurants more capacity to help recover from lost revenue during the pandemic. Officials hope more capacity opens more jobs to serve tables, even though there is a wait staff shortage.

Local governments can decide where to open these outdoor spaces, as long as they meet state safety standards.

A measure that allowed customers to take out beer, wine and liquor has ended.

