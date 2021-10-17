-
Connecticut commuters might experience a little less congestion on the Merritt Parkway within a few years. The state is culminating a 25-year improvement…
-
Drivers with moving violations can now enter their guilty pleas and pay any fines online through a new Suffolk County program.The TPLEAS program also…
-
The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a bill that could penalize reckless bicyclists. The measure targets riding while under the influence, having…
-
Some New Haven, Connecticut, residents want state lawmakers to advance a new speed camera law that would automatically send tickets to drivers who speed…
-
Connecticut has seen a huge drop of traffic tickets between 2019 and 2020.Data shows that 2020 finished with 74,300 tickets issued since March, down from…
-
The plan to charge drivers who enter Manhattan south of 61st Street was supposed to go into effect in 2021. The plan has been delayed by about a year, but…
-
Traffic on Long Island has returned to pre-pandemic levels.The New York State Department of Transportation says the number of vehicles on the road dropped…
-
In Connecticut, the number of fatal car crashes that involve teen drivers during the first six months of 2020 more than doubled the same period last year,…
-
A new traffic light is set to be installed by the New York State Department of Transportation in the Town of Southold, but town officials claim they were…
-
Earlier this year, the American Lung Association gave Suffolk County an ‘F’ in air quality. Michael Seilback, vice president of public policy and…