Roberto Rojas

-
The City Council of Bridgeport has approved a deal that allows the city’s minor league hockey team to stay put for another decade and upgrade the Webster…
-
As the cases of COVID-19 are rising in Connecticut due to the Delta variant, many healthcare experts want state residents to get vaccinated.Dr. Jim O’Dea,…
-
The U.S. Senate’s approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week means one more step toward securing money to help improve the quality of Long…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has created a committee to decide how to spend settlement money from lawsuits with opioid distributors,…
-
The Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk has received a $300,000 grant from the state to help assist Long Island residents who lost income during the…
-
The group that runs the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival in New London plans to withdraw its invitation to a controversial religious group.The…
-
A Connecticut EMT that has been accused of setting off Molotov cocktails at multiple emergency service facilities has had his two cases transferred to…
-
A federal judge has dismissed claims against Hamden, New Haven and Yale University for their connections to a police shooting in 2019.A Hamden officer…
-
President of Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi said that passengers starting their trip to New York will no longer need to transfer between New…
-
A proposal to extend mayoral terms in Hamden, Connecticut, from two to four years is a part of a new town charter presented to the Legislative…