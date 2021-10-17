-
A former MS-13 gang leader on Long Island was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week for two separate shootings that left several people wounded.The…
Eight companies will pay up to $627,000 in civil penalties for illegally dumping contaminated waste at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, Long Island.The…
A group of school board officials, parents and lawmakers sent letters to the Town of Islip on Long Island in opposition of a proposed waste transfer…
More than 70 jobs have been cut this school year in Brentwood, the largest school district on Long Island. Nearly 30 of those jobs were vacancies left…
Three Long Island communities are among 20 zip codes around New York, where state officials have deployed rapid testing machines in response to several…
Residents from Brentwood, Long Island, asked a federal judge on Tuesday to halt elections for the Islip Town Board. They say the current election system…
Immigrant minors from Long Island who were accused of MS-13 gang membership have now been moved out of the high security detention center in California…
The Islip Town Board will meet next week to vote on a zoning change that could mark the final hurdle for the Heartland Town Square project.The mixed-use…
Most of the victims of the suspected MS-13 gang murders in Brentwood and Central Islip have been high school students. Now, a father of one of the victims…
A Long Island community is on edge as it mourns the death of four teenage boys. Police found the bodies of Jorge Tigre and Michael Banegas last week near…