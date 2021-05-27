Body Cameras Cost Nassau County $2.5M. It Plans To Pay Officers $5M In Bonus Pay To Wear Them.

Nassau County police announced the purchase of 2,500 body cameras for about $2.5 million and millions more in annual data storage costs. The department said 1,700 Nassau police officers will be outfitted with cameras.

Police officers will receive bonus pay of about $5 million to wear the cameras.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said he is still coming up with the policies and procedures around body-worn cameras.

“We’re going to look at the city’s policy; we’re going to sit down with our unions. We’re going to sit down and say what’s the best that serves the membership. What’s the best that serves the community?” Ryder said.

The NYPD gives officers limited discretion on when to turn-off cameras when interacting with the public. The NYPD also gives officers the ability to view footage before making statements regarding incidents. Police reform advocates said this allows police to tailor their statements to fit what the camera saw.

Suffolk Police have a limited body-worn camera program that gives officers more discretion for when to turn off cameras, while also allowing officers to view footage before making statements.

The data costs will cost Nassau County another $2.5 million each year.