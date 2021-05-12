Long Island Republicans: New York Should Fully Reopen

Republicans on Long Island say they want the state to ease COVID-19 restrictions faster.

Assemblyman Mike Fitzpatrick of Smithtown said it is time to fully reopen New York. He said the best way to do that is to get people back to work.

Fitzpatrick said that he continues to see “Now Hiring” signs all over, especially at restaurants.

“There are plenty of jobs out there. A lot of controversy over this federal stimulus is coming down when you have all of these job openings. The feds seem to be paying people not to work which is not healthy, not good for rebuilding your economy. And I think we need to just get out there, get back to work,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick claims the additional $300 unemployment benefit from the federal government has encouraged people to stay out of the workforce.

Proponents say the unemployment benefit has helped parents who need to be home with their children until schools return to in-person, and those immunocompromised who are unable to return to work.