Long Island News

Citing Silver Case, Skelos Attorneys Push For New Trial

WSHU | By Ian C. Schafer
Published August 8, 2017 at 12:59 PM EDT
deanskelos_apsethwenig_160512.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos arrives at court in New York in 2016. Skelos, 68, and his son, Adam, 33, appeared in federal court following convictions in 2015 for extortion, fraud and bribery.

Lawyers for former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos have asked a federal appeals court for a new trial in his corruption conviction.

They cite the court’s recent overturning of the conviction of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on corruption charges.

Silver won his appeal based on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that elected officials must engage in a direct quid pro quo — as opposed to taking a phone call or attending a meeting — to be charged with “honest services fraud.”

Skelos and his son, Adam, were convicted in 2015 on extortion and bribery charges for Dean Skelos’ role in securing high-paid jobs for his son.

The court has not said when it might rule on the appeal.

