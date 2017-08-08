Citing Silver Case, Skelos Attorneys Push For New Trial

Lawyers for former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos have asked a federal appeals court for a new trial in his corruption conviction.

They cite the court’s recent overturning of the conviction of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on corruption charges.

Silver won his appeal based on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that elected officials must engage in a direct quid pro quo — as opposed to taking a phone call or attending a meeting — to be charged with “honest services fraud.”

Skelos and his son, Adam, were convicted in 2015 on extortion and bribery charges for Dean Skelos’ role in securing high-paid jobs for his son.

The court has not said when it might rule on the appeal.