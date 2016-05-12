Skelos Father And Son Sentenced To Prison In N.Y. Corruption Case

Former New York State Senator Dean Skelos of Long Island was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison and a $500,000 fine over corruption charges, while serving as majority leader.

The sentence was handed to Skelos by Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan Federal Court.

Skelos’ son Adam, who was also involved, will get six-and-a-half years in prison. A $334,120 forfeiture, to be paid jointly, was also imposed.

Pleas from the two men and their lawyers that they did good works and were very sorry for their crimes did not sway Judge Wood from meting out prison terms for the pair's scheming to use the elder Skelos' political contacts to get "no show" jobs for his wayward son.

U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara tweeted his satisfaction with the sentences.

New Yorkers deserve better. https://t.co/X9bHkxAadD — US Attorney Bharara (@USAttyBharara) May 12, 2016

Government reform advocates, including Common Cause’s Susan Lerner, say the sentences should serve as a wake up call to the remaining lawmakers, who have been slow to adopt changes.

Cuomo, in a statement, said the sentences for Dean and Adam Skelos show “there is zero tolerance for those who use public service for private gain.”

Bharara is also investigating Governor Cuomo’s former top aide, as well as a lobbyist associated with the Cuomo family for potential fraud.

The sentence comes just over a week after former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver got 12 years.