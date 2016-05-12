© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Skelos Father And Son Sentenced To Prison In N.Y. Corruption Case

WSHU | By Julio Avila
Published May 12, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
1 of 2
Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos arrives at federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.
Seth Wenig
2 of 2
Adam Skelos, the former majority leader's son, on his way into court on Thursday. Both received prison sentences for political corruption.

Former New York State Senator Dean Skelos of Long Island was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison and a $500,000 fine over corruption charges, while serving as majority leader.

The sentence was handed to Skelos by Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan Federal Court.

Skelos’ son Adam, who was also involved, will get six-and-a-half years in prison. A $334,120 forfeiture, to be paid jointly, was also imposed.

Pleas from the two men and their lawyers that they did good works and were very sorry for their crimes did not sway Judge Wood from meting out prison terms for the pair's scheming to use the elder Skelos' political contacts to get "no show" jobs for his wayward son.

U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara tweeted his satisfaction with the sentences.

Government reform advocates, including Common Cause’s Susan Lerner, say the sentences should serve as a wake up call to the remaining lawmakers, who have been slow to adopt changes.

Cuomo, in a statement, said the sentences for Dean and Adam Skelos show “there is zero tolerance for those who use public service for private gain.”

Bharara is also investigating Governor Cuomo’s former top aide, as well as a lobbyist associated with the Cuomo family for potential fraud.

The sentence comes just over a week after former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver got 12 years.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcorruptionPreet BhararaDean SkelosAdam SkelosAlbany corruptionKimba Wood
Related Content
Load More