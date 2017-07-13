© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Sheldon Silver, Ex-NYS Assembly Speaker, Gets Corruption Conviction Overturned

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 13, 2017 at 10:59 AM EDT
sheldonsilver_apbebetomatthews_170713.jpg
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver struggles through media to get his cab after he was sentenced to 12 years for corruption in New York in 2016.

Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s corruption conviction has been overturned.

Silver was convicted in 2015 on federal corruption charges that he pocketed $4 million in exchange for political favors.

His conviction was overturned on the basis of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled that those favors have to be in the form of concrete actions, such as filing a lawsuit or holding a hearing. Just making a phone call or arranging a meeting does not meet that test.

The appeals court found that the trial judge’s jury instructions should have included that definition.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim says he will retry the case. Silver, who is 73, faces 12 years in prison.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcorruptionNew YorkSheldon Silver
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
