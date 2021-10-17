-
Former State Senate Leader Dean Skelos was sentenced to four years and three months in prison Wednesday, after he and his son Adam were convicted on…
Former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, and his son Adam were found guilty of federal corruption charges in a retrial that ended Tuesday.Dean and Adam…
Jurors will begin their second day of deliberation in the federal corruption retrial of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his…
Closing arguments have begun in the federal corruption retrial of former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam. Dean Skelos…
Former State Senate Leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam saw their federal corruption convictions overturned by a federal appeals court panel Tuesday.…
Lawyers for former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos have asked a federal appeals court for a new trial in his corruption conviction.They…
What began in January as an ambitious reform package to address a wave of corruption at the Capitol, proposed by Governor Cuomo, dwindled to just two…
Former New York State Senator Dean Skelos of Long Island was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison and a $500,000 fine over corruption charges,…
New York State Senate Republicans on the Elections Committee cast a vote on closing a campaign finance loophole that has played a role in recent…
Over the weekend, news broke that top aides to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are being probed by the U.S. attorney in connection with the Buffalo Billion…