Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and his top aide, who were both convicted last year on corruption charges, will be sentenced on March…
A federal court has rejected former Connecticut Governor John Rowland’s plea for an early release from probation. It is the second time Rowland has served…
Former State Senate Leader Dean Skelos was sentenced to four years and three months in prison Wednesday, after he and his son Adam were convicted on…
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has vetoed a proposal to rename a street named for the father of disgraced Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. She…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's former closest aide received a prison sentence of six years after being convicted of illegally gaining over $300,000 in…
On Monday, prosecutors present the second of two corruption cases against former associates of Governor Cuomo in federal district court in Manhattan. Dr.…
A mistrial has been declared in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife Linda.The jury foreman sent a note…
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto has been acquitted of federal corruption charges.Venditto, along with Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and…
When Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon called for a state Moreland Act Commission to investigate government corruption Tuesday, she was not…
A jury has convicted former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver of public corruption charges, dashing the 74-year-old Democrat's second attempt to…