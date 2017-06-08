Arrests Made After Rash Of Overdoses On Long Island

Long Island authorities have made several arrests and seized about 700 grams of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl after a sudden spike in drug overdoses this past weekend.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said that five warrants were executed in late May as part of the joint effort between Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Four arrests were made in Massapequa alone, where Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says 22 grams of fentanyl were seized

“Twenty-two grams of fentanyl would result, depending on a number of variables, could result in thousands of decks of heroin possessing that lethal combination of fentanyl and heroin. It is poison.”

Police say last week’s surge saw 23 overdoses, one fatal, over a two-day period, 60 percent more than usual in that timeframe. The authorities expect that this upswing will subside as more arrests and seizures are made.