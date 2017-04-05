Law Enforcement Breaks Up Massive Heroin Ring On Long Island

A Long Island heroin ring that transformed parking lots along Route 110 into open air drug markets was taken down by law enforcement officials.

The drug scheme was dismantled by 300 agents and officers from both Suffolk and Nassau Counties. They seized money, drugs and guns. They even seized cars with secret compartments.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said the ring operated like a well-run business.

“It’s frightening how routinely they operated in areas that were well populated. In parking lots where lots of people were, where moms were with their kids.”

She says parts of Route 110 were transformed into a 24-hour open air drug bazaar, where suppliers funneled drugs to middlemen who raked in $40-50,000 a week.

A total of 13 alleged dealers have been arraigned on charges ranging from trafficking to conspiracy.