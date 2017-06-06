© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Suffolk Sees Dramatic Spike In Overdose Deaths

WSHU | By Jill Ryan
Published June 6, 2017 at 9:29 AM EDT
drugs_flickrandresrodriguez_160909.jpg
Andres Rodriguez/Australian Policy Online
/
Flickr

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says there was a dramatic spike in opioid overdoses in the county last week.

Twenty-two people in Suffolk County overdosed within a 48-hour period on Thursday and Friday. One person died.  

Sini says that’s almost a 60 percent increase then what they usually see. The drugs include heroin, prescription medicine, fentanyl or a combination of the three.

“We have a 24/7 hotline that will give you the assistance, the professional assistance, to get folks into treatment. And that’s a partnership between Suffolk County, the county executive, the Department of Health and Services and LICADD [Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence].”  

Overdoses were not isolated to one community. Sini says Nassau County and New York City did not see a similar spike.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyheroinOpioidsDrug Overdose
Related Content
Load More