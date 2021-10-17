Drug Overdose

-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Long Island will receive $1.6 million to fight drug addiction. But he said much more is…
Two alleged drug dealers have been arrested in connection with a string of fatal drug overdoses on eastern Long Island.Suffolk County District Attorney…
Fatal drug overdoses increased in Connecticut over the last year.Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows there were nearly 1,360…
Public health officials addressing the opioid crisis in Connecticut say drug use and overdoses increased nearly 30 percent this fall compared to last…
Connecticut began tracking the number of drug overdoses in the state last year after a rash of opioid deaths. The first annual Statewide Opioid Reporting…
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says there was a dramatic spike in opioid overdoses in the county last week.Twenty-two people in Suffolk…
The Connecticut medical examiner says the state saw a spike in overdose deaths from heroin and other opioids in the first three months of 2016, with 208…