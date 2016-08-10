Schumer Proposes National Firefighter Cancer Registry

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling for the creation of a national firefighter cancer registry. Schumer says as more chemicals are used in construction materials and in furniture, firefighters are coming down with cancer at a much higher rate than the general population because they are breathing in the dangerous smoke.

“Stomach cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer. Research is showing us that it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the connection between firefighting and the increased risk, almost double the normal risk, for certain types of major cancers.”

His proposed registry would be voluntary and anonymous. Managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it would allow researchers to track specific cancers to certain types of fires and toxins, while helping fire officials develop safety protocols.

It would also help sick firefighters prove their cancer is work-related, so they could receive disability and other benefits.