Sixth Inmate Death This Year At Nassau Jail

Another inmate at the Nassau County jail died Monday, which makes a total of six deaths in the facility this year.

The attorney for inmate Michael Cullum’s family says he was not given proper medical treatment and died of heart failure.

The jail’s private medical provider, Armor Correctional Health Services, has been under scrutiny after allegations of negligent care from the state.

Armor is also involved in federal litigation with the families of four deceased inmates since 2011.

In an unrelated incident over the weekend, nine correctional officers were hospitalized and the facility put on lockdown after an inmate brawl.