After Inmate Deaths, N.Y. AG Files Lawsuit Against Healthcare Provider

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Armor, a Miami-based prison health service, for its performance at the Nassau County Correctional Center.

The company provides care in eight states, but allegedly failed to maintain services at the Nassau County Correctional Center.

Armor has an annual $11 million contract with Nassau County.

Since Armor began services at the prison in 2011, twelve inmates have died in custody—including one last week.

Schneiderman alleges that five of those inmates had inadequate medical care.

Besides fines and damages, the suit seeks to prevent the company from bidding for any other health service contracts in the state.

In a statement, Armor says the company needs to review the suit but intends to "vigorously defend" itself.

County Attorney Carnell Foskey says Nassau plans to hire a “correctional health care monitor” to supervise Armor’s performance while the state investigates.

