Nassau County jail’s private medical provider, Armor Correctional Health Services, has agreed to pay $350,000 as part of a settlement with New York…
Another inmate at the Nassau County jail died Monday, which makes a total of six deaths in the facility this year.The attorney for inmate Michael Cullum’s…
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Armor, a Miami-based prison health service, for its performance at the Nassau County…
A hospitalized inmate in the Nassau County jail died on Tuesday night, marking the facility’s fifth custody fatality this year. Jail officials did not…