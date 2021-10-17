-
A state board that manages Nassau County’s finances has approved a refinancing of up to $1.4 billion in debt to handle the economic shortfall during the…
-
The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, or NIFA, says Nassau needs to cut its projected 2017 budget deficit from $100 million to $60 million or it will…
-
A Nassau County legislative committee wants to hire a California nonprofit to monitor the county jail’s medical provider.Community Oriented Correctional…
-
Another inmate at the Nassau County jail died Monday, which makes a total of six deaths in the facility this year.The attorney for inmate Michael Cullum’s…
-
The Suffolk County Department of Health is suspending nighttime activities at three county parks due to the discovery of mosquitoes that are carrying the…
-
Nassau County is trying to reach out to residents who are still not back on their feet following Superstorm Sandy by setting up a “help station” on the…